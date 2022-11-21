The Big Salad imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American
Salad

The Big Salad Grosse Pointe

330 Reviews

$$

19595 Mack Ave

grosse pointe woods, MI 48236

Order Again

Build Your Own Salad or Wrap

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.95

With over 17 million ways to customize your salad or wrap, our plethora of fresh ingredients allows you to create the perfect combination.

Predesigned Salads And Wraps

Bravocado

Bravocado

$8.95

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Homemade Garlic Croutons, Spicy Avocado Dressing, Topped With Sour Cream

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.95

Rocket Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Savory Grilled Chicken Breast, Hearty Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Club

Club

$10.95

Rocket Romaine, Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Spicy Ranch Dressing

Cobb

Cobb

$12.95

Rocket Romaine, Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Italian Herb Vinaigrette

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$9.95

Rocket Romaine, Iceberg, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Fresh Red Pepper, Red Cabbage, Crushed Pita Chips, Baba Lemon Dressing

Miso Sesame

Miso Sesame

$10.95

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Chow Mein Noodles, Savory Grilled Chicken Breast, Ginger Berry Dressing

Seaside

Seaside

$12.95

Rocket Romaine, Spinach, Iceberg, Seasoned Krab, Spicy Shrimp, Fresh Red and Green Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Chow Mein Noodles, Italian Herb Dressing

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$11.95

Rocket Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Cilantro, Avocado, Crushed Fritos, Spicy Savory Chicken Breast, Spicy Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches

Cali Club

Cali Club

$8.00

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Avocado, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil Aioli on a Multi-Grain Ciabatta

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00

Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Fresh Basil Leaves, Tomato, Fresh Ground Black Pepper, Balsamic Vinaigrette on an Italian Baguette

Cranberry Turkey

Cranberry Turkey

$7.00Out of stock

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Mayonnaise, Unique Spices on a Multi-Grain Ciabatta

Italian Antipasto

Italian Antipasto

$8.00

Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Mild Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Drizzled with our Basil Garlic Aioli on an Italian Baguette

Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$11.00

Spicy Savory Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Hearty Croutons, and Caesar Dressing Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Spicy Turkey Club

Spicy Turkey Club

$8.00

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Spicy Ranch Dressing on a Turkish Stone Bread

Sunrise

Sunrise

$8.00

Ham, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Served Warm On An Artisan Baked Ciabatta

Turkey Bacon Apple

Turkey Bacon Apple

$8.00

Pan Roasted Turkey Breast, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach Slaw, Topped with Honey Mustard, Served Warm on a Multi-Grain Ciabatta

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00

Served with Tender Green Broccoli, Fresh Cheddar Cheese and Delicate Seasonings make this soup a tantalizing favorite!

Cactus Chili (GF, DF)

Cactus Chili (GF, DF)

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Ground Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Corn, Northern Beans, Spinach and a touch of Cactus are all combined in a spicy, rich broth to create this southwestern offering like you've never tasted! Dairy-Free & Gluten-Free

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Bursting with Hearty Roasted Potatoes, Bacon and Chives, this rich, creamy comfort soup will surely have you coming back for more.

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$4.00

This satiny bisque is made with a purée of vine-ripened red tomatoes blended with heavy cream and onions simmered in real chicken stock, then finished with sweet basil.

Spicy Thai

Spicy Thai

$5.00

An exotic blend of chicken, rice, peppers and aromatic spices enhanced with the flavor of lemongrass, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, sliced chives and rice.

Pick-A-Pair

Salad & Sandwich

Salad & Sandwich

$12.00

Pair any Salad & Sandwich for a delicious and filling combination!

Salad & Soup

Salad & Soup

$11.00

Pair any Salad & Soup for a delicious and filling combination!

Sandwich & Soup

Sandwich & Soup

$10.00

Pair any Sandwich & Soup for a delicious and filling combination!

Extra Goodness

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Add a little bit of crunch to your meal!

Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Savory Chocolate Chip Cookies made fresh every day!

Beverages

Fountain

Fountain

Craft Fountain

Craft Fountain

Out of stock
Fresh Brew

Fresh Brew

Out of stock
Bottled

Bottled

Catering Combos

Build Your Own Salad Bar Combo

$250.00

Predesigned Salad Bar Combo

Predesigned Gourmet Salad Combo

Salad Bars

Build Your Own Salad Bar

$160.00

Antipasto Salad Bar

$150.00

Protein Salad Bar

$140.00

Southwest Salad Bar

$160.00

Vegetarian Salad Bar

$140.00

Gourmet Salads

Build Your Own Gourmet Salad

$80.00

Antipasto Salad (C)

$75.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$75.00

Club Salad

$80.00

Cobb Salad

$80.00

Mediterranean Salad

$75.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$80.00

Strawberry Apple Salad

$75.00

Miso Sesame

$80.00

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Chow Mein Noodles, Savory Grilled Chicken Breast, Ginger Berry Dressing

Bravocado

$75.00

Rocket Romaine, Garden Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Homemade Garlic Croutons, Spicy Avocado Dressing

Sandwiches

Sandwich Platter

$80.00

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$20.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$20.00

Cactus Chili

$25.00

Boxed Lunches

Salad Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Desserts

Cookie Tray

$12.00

Beverages

Assorted 2L Soda Bottles

$8.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Black Tea

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Bag of Ice

$2.50

Extra Toppings

Extra Vegetable Topping

$10.00

Extra Dry Topping

$10.00

Extra Cheese

$10.00

Extra Premium Topping

$15.00

Extra Meat Topping

$15.00

Extra Seafood Topping

$20.00

Extra Dressing

$5.00

Smoothies

Peachy Keen

Peachy Keen

$5.99Out of stock

Peach, Mango and Banana are blended over ice to create a Refreshing Sensation!

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.99Out of stock

If you Love Strawberries and Bananas, you will be Delighted and Refreshed with this Potassium packed Smoothie!

Very Berry Lemonade

Very Berry Lemonade

$5.99Out of stock

Packed with Antioxidants, our blend of Blueberry Pomegranate Acai and Freshly squeezed Lemon will keep you Healthy and Refreshed!

Mangolicious

Mangolicious

$5.99Out of stock

Mango and Strawberry blend over ice and served with Love. It's a Marriage made in Heaven!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Because Your Body Deserves The Best!

Location

19595 Mack Ave, grosse pointe woods, MI 48236

Directions

The Big Salad image

