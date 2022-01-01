At the Wallace

Go
We're Harlem Public's baby brother next door. Think of us as the divey version of them. Plus we make a better cheeseburger :)

3612 Broadway • $

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)

Wingz - 8$16.00
8 classic jumbo wings. We've got a ton of new sauces and dry rubs so choose wisely. Served with blue cheese.
Plain Fries$6.00
Plain waffle fries. Don’t mind that sauce in the pic. Just there for sexiness purposes. Add a side of Chipotle Mayo if you’d like to recreate.
The Smash$10.00
Shaved sauteed onions smashed into burger. Topped with provolone, pickles, Wally sauce on a pretzel roll.
Grilly Cheesesteak$10.00
Its a Philly cheesesteak in grilly form. Get it? Damn we clever with the names. American cheese, chopped steak, peppers and onions on Bread Alone Organic Sourdough.
Famous Wallace Cheeseburger$8.00
Smash Brisket Patty, American Cheese, cool ranch mayo, pickles, red onion, Martin's Roll. Make it a double like the pic for 3 bones more. #worthit
Hick BBQ$9.00
Smash brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ mayo, brioche roll.
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
Fried cheese curds, my babies. Add some sauces to the mix and don't be an amateur.
Fried Chick$8.00
Classic and simple. This thing hits hard. Buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle ranch, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Martin's soft roll. MAKE IT SPICY FOR $1.
Boneless Nuggz - 8$13.00
We hate the term boneless wings. It ain't a wing. These are boneless nuggz. Nuggz of glory. Served with blue cheese.
Garlic Truffle Fries$13.00
Seasoned waffle fries tossed in garlic truffle butter, lemon pepper, shredded parmesan, and parsley. Then we top that thing with a runny egg.
Casual
Divey
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3612 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Kanu Bar & Grill

Located on Broadway between 149th and 150th Street, Kanu Bar | Grill celebrates the Caribbean Culture by providing the community with Authentic Caribbean Food, Cocktails and Ambiance. We love being a part of the Harlem Community and seek to share our commitment of bringing great Caribbean food, cocktails, vibes and ambiance.

The Handpulled Noodle

North-western Chinese food is hearty and unapologetic in it’s use of robust spices and flavors.
The hand pulled noodles of the Xinjiang region are unique and different from more commonly known styles that come from Lanzhou/Shaanxi (which are pulled very thin, something made possible only with the use of an alkaline additive). Our noodles are made using just water and flour, and are rustic and imperfect by design. They are characterized by variations in thickness and uniformity, which makes eating them a fun textural journey!
Our house favorite is Cumin Lamb and Ding Ding Noodles, a chopped noodle that is a regional specialty that could be described as being like a mini Chinese gnocchi and are super addictive!

The Honey Well

Cocktails, chill vibes and tasty bites.

Harlem Public

Do work, sip brews! Place your order for pick up or delivery.

