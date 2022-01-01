Harlem bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Harlem
Cove Lounge
325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York
|Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$21.95
Breaded Chicken with Red Velvet Waffles. Choice of Light or Dark Meat. Served with Balsamic Glaze and Strawberry Butter.
|Crispy Cove Wings
|$13.95
Marinated Chicken Wingettes. Choice of Honey Hoisin w/ Sesame Oil, Honey Sriracha, BBQ, Buffalo Sauce, and Jerk BBQ
|Crispy Lemon Chicken Bites
|$13.95
Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our Cove Spice seasoning blend. Served with Cove Spiced Fries
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Buy Kitchen a Brew!
|$2.00
Buy the homies a beer. (Photo pre Rona insanity)
|8 Wings
|$16.00
You guessed it. 8 wings per order.
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
The Honey Well
3604 Broadway, New York
|Sweet/Salty Grilly
|$13.00
Prosciutto, Fig, Gruyere, Arugula, Sourdough, with House-made Old Bay Chips.
|Fonduey Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
|Aged Cheddar Grilly
|$14.00
6 Month Cheddar, Basil, Organic Sourdough. Served with Tomato Soup for Dippin'.
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Yep! Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
|Cornbread
|$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
|Crabcake
|$19.00
charred spiced cherry tomato, collard slaw
At the Wallace
3612 Broadway, New York
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned waffle fries. Served plain. Don’t mind that sauce in the pic. Just there for sexiness purposes. Add a side of Chipotle Mayo if you’d like to recreate.
|Hick BBQ
|$9.00
Smash brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ mayo, brioche roll.
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$8.00
Classic and simple. This thing hits hard. Buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle ranch, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Martin's soft roll. MAKE IT SPICY FOR $1.
Lambda Lounge
2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York