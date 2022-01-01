Go
Avenue Kitchen & Bar

Free in house delivery within a 6 mile radius. Avenue Kitchen & Bar is a casual restaurant and bar located in the heart of Hampden in Baltimore City, Maryland. Food and drinks are American style sparked with Mexican flavors, South American hints and Mediterranean flares. A place for all, as it serves vegan, seafood, and meaty options.

Popular Items

Lump crab dip$20.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
Mexican Street Corn (2)$8.00
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$18.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts - SHARED SIZE$12.00
Mac-n-Cheese$10.00
Four Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Hot Cheetos Dust
3 Piece AKB Pressure Fried Chicken$28.00
Avenue Burger$18.00
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
Ribeye Grilled Cheese$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
Avenue Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, zaatar pita chips, jalapeno-casesar dressing, grated cotija cheese.
Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
