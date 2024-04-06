Catalog Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Stay Golden Baltimore!
Location
914-B W. 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Common Ground Workers Cafe - 3543 Chestnut Ave
No Reviews
3543 Chestnut Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurant