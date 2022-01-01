Go
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

PASTRY

550 12TH AVE • $$

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)

Popular Items

Sai Gon Wings$12.50
Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.
Pho Ga$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli$18.50
sauteed pure country dry aged top sirloin, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Pho Ha Noi$17.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
Vegetarian Vermicelli$17.00
spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce
Bun Cha Ca La Vong$18.50
washington coast rockfish, crispy imperial roll, cucumber, dill, roasted peanut, shrimp sauce, turmeric, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Pho Tai Nam$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
550 12TH AVE

Seattle WA

