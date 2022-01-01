Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Come in and enjoy!
PASTRY
550 12TH AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
550 12TH AVE
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Plum Chopped
Come in and enjoy!
8oz Burger & Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill
NEW YORK STYLE HAND TOSSED PIZZA | PIZZA BY THE SLICE | SICILIAN STYLE SQUARE PIZZA | SALADS | CALZONES | FULL BAR | COCKTAILS | BEER | WINE | PULL TABS
little big burger
lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.