Barboncino

Neapolitan pizza cooked in a wood burning oven! Great salads, appetizers and a full liquor bar in Brooklyn's friendliest neighborhood!
¨As an artifact from another time and continent, Barboncino's margherita is unsurpassed.¨ - Robert Sietsema, The Village Voice
PIZZA

781 Franklin Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (5814 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$10.00
our dough baked with garlic, parsley butter, and red pepper flakes
Sopressata Pizza$20.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil. Try it with Mike's Hot Honey, it's delicious!
Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza$19.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Margherita Pizza$17.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Four Cheese with Pepperoni$21.00
fior di latte, gorgonzola, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil
Arugula Salad$13.00
with marinated cherry tomatoes and basil, toasted pine nuts and a balsamic vinaigrette
Kale Caesar$15.00
with grated parmigiano reggiano and wood-fired garlic bread strips
Cherry Tomato and Arugula$19.00
cherry tomatoes, fior di latte, garlic, shaved parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil
Neapolitan Meatballs Pizza$20.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, house-made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Cremini and Hot Fennel Sausage$22.00
fior di latte, garlic, thyme, pecorino romano and extra virgin olive oil
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
781 Franklin Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 am
