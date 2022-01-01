Go
Barcos Food Company

We value fresh, flavorful food and drinks creatively crafted from as many local purveyors possible! Our food highlights cuisines anywhere you dock your boat featuring steamed shellfish, street tacos, noodle bowls, rice bowls and more!

518 Water St

Popular Items

Popular Items

Sesame Shrimp Bowl$15.00
NC Shrimp, Sesame Soy Sauce, White Onion, Carrots, Egg, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds
Korean Steak Bowl$15.00
spicy Kimchi, Onion, Egg, Gochujang Sauce, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds
Southwest Chicken Bowl$14.00
Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Pepper, Chipotle Sauce, Cilantro
Korean Chicken$16.00
Crispy Garlic Marinated Chicken, Teriyaki, Rice, Pickled Onion, Green Onion, Sriracha Mayo
Barcos Salad$9.00
Artisan Greens, Tomato, Crispy Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper
Steam Boat$19.00
1/2lb NC Shrimp, Kielbasa, Corn, Red Potatoes, Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce, Drawn Butter
Barcos Wings$13.00
Choice of Garlic Cotija, Honey Hoisin, Hot Chipotle, or Teriyaki with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Asian Chopped Salad$10.00
Artisan Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Cashews, Sesame Vinaigrette
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Citrus Slaw, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro
Hot Honey Shrimp & Oysters$14.00
Texas Pete (NC), TJ'S Honey (NC)
Location

518 Water St

Oriental NC

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
