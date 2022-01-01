Go
Barney's Roadhouse image
Southern
Seafood
Steakhouses

Barney's Roadhouse

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

694 Reviews

$$

4405 Journey Place

Gadsden, AL 35904

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4405 Journey Place, Gadsden AL 35904

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Night Owl

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Rail Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

S·À Cantina

No reviews yet

Mexican street food restaurant embracing different cultures and flavors. A modern, rustic feel with a relaxed, eclectic & unique environment.

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Barney's Roadhouse

orange star4.6 • 694 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston