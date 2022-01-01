Bates Bar and Grill
Bates Bar and Grill has the best of both worlds in the sense that it’s a family friendly restaurant but also offers a bar that seats 30 for those wanting to eat, drink, and catch a game. The menu is sure to have something for everyone with an overall American food theme while also containing some elements of Greek cuisine.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2 Commercial St • $$
Location
2 Commercial St
Braintree MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
