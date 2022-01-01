Go
Bates Bar and Grill

Bates Bar and Grill has the best of both worlds in the sense that it’s a family friendly restaurant but also offers a bar that seats 30 for those wanting to eat, drink, and catch a game. The menu is sure to have something for everyone with an overall American food theme while also containing some elements of Greek cuisine.

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Commercial St • $$

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.00
Shaved steak mixed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy egg roll.
Served with sriracha ketchup
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with kick n bayou sauce, bread n butter pickles and our spicy coleslaw.
Served on a brioche bun
Greek Pita$11.00
Grilled pita bread topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and our house made dressing.
Classic Burger$12.00
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun.
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and a pickle
Bone-In Wings
Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
BBQ Steak Tips$24.00
Our Famous marinated tips chargrilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and roasted garlic parmesan broccoli
Boneless Wings
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
Fries$4.00
Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)$9.00
Traditional cheese pizza
Strawberry Pecan Salad$14.00
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with strawberries, candied pecans and crumbled blue cheese.
Served with apple cider vinaigrette and grilled pita bread
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

2 Commercial St

Braintree MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

