Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
1023 16th Ave • $
1023 16th Ave
Monroe WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020
Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern, opened in 1931, is Wisconsin's oldest cheese store! In addition to our popular retail store, you can enjoy great food and locally brewed beers at our adjoining tavern! We are conveniently located in the quaint Swiss community of Monroe.
