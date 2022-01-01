Go
Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

306 N Park Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

Newport 100's$10.89
Chef Salad$7.99
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce topped with smoked turkey, smoked ham. shredded cheddar, tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, croutons and a hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing
Pub Classic$8.29
1/2lb. burger or chicken sandwich on a grilled potato roll with your choice of cheese
Drinks
Taco Specials$4.00
Supreme tacos with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa!
Chicken Breast Tenders$8.79
6 crispy strips of white meat chicken. Served with your choice of sauce
The Pub Classic with Bacon$9.29
Our Classic 1/2lb. burger or chicken sandwich on a grilled potato roll with cheese and bacon
Twisted Tea 1/2&1/2 24oz$3.29
Muenster Cheese Curds$7.49
6oz- Wisconsin Muenster cheese battered and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Marlboro Red$9.99
Location

306 N Park Blvd

Freeport IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
