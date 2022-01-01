Go
Toast

Beacon Doughnuts

Come in and enjoy!

810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Apple Fritter$3.25
Our classic vegan Apple Cinnamon Fritter.
Blueberry Pancake$3.85
Maple cake filled with blueberry jam, topped with powdered sugar. Vegan!
Boston Cream$3.85
Vanilla cake filled with pastry cream, topped with dark chocolate ganache and dusted generously with Dutch-processed cocoa. Vegan!
Carrot Cake$3.25
It's back! Soft carrot cake, lightly glazed and topped with our own vanilla frosting. Vegan!
Assorted Half Dozen$17.75
French Toast Brioche$3.75
Vanilla-infused brioche stuffed with maple custard, iced with maple fondant and a dash of cinnamon. Vegan!
Assorted Dozen$28.95
Chocolate Glazed Brioche$3.25
Chocolate-glazed 24-hr vegan brioche ring
Birthday Cake$3.25
Vanilla cake with bday frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Vegan!
Raised Glazed$3.25
Glazed yeast-raised ring, cut from our 24-hr vegan brioche dough.
See full menu

Location

810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Budlong Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!

Rise Shine Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dime

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Squeez Juice Bar Lincoln Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston