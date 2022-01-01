Go
Bellos Lounge

African, Caribbean Cuisine

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1712 E Franklin St • $$

Avg 4 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries$6.00
Jollof rice$13.00
Ghana-style jollof rice, side salad
Ginger Beer$3.00
Jerk crab stuffed salmon$25.00
6oz wild caught salmon, stuffed with super lump, fresh crab meat, dressed with our signature house-made jerk sauce, and cooked to perfection. served over a bed of asparagus, coconut rice and papaya sauce
Signature Fried Wings$15.00
cajun, curry, Bellos special, buffalo, sweet chili, mango habanero, passion Hennessy, jerk, lemon pepper
Rasta Pasta$13.00
saffron pasta in a mildly spicy, creamy, colorful, medley of peppers
Seafood Lovers Roll$15.00
flour wrap, grilled shrimp, seasoned lump crabmeat, triple cheese blend, sweet peppers, drizzled with two signature sauces
Curry chicken$18.00
curry chicken, cilantro coconut rice, steamed cabbage, fried plantains
KING FISH ESCOVITCH (Copy)$20.00
6oz wild caught salmon, stuffed with super lump, fresh crab meat, dressed with our signature home-made jerk sauce, and cooked to perfection. served over a bed of asparagus, coconut rice and a creamy butter garlic sauce.
Asun (peppered goat meat)$10.00
goat meat bites tossed in our home-made chili sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1712 E Franklin St

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:05 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 2:00 am
