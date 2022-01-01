Go
Berghoff Restaurant

Now serving lunch and dinner at our historic restaurant and brewery! Enjoy classic Berghoff dishes from anywhere!
***To-go cutlery and napkins will be given upon request only.***

17 West Adams

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Berghoff Root Beer$3.50
Potato Pancake
Black Forest Slice$9.00
Potato Pierogi$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
Gretchen's Potato Pancake$12.50
Landjäger, Brie and apples over potato pancakes,
drizzled with a fig marmalade and topped with bacon
Sausage Trio$20.00
Bratwurst, knockwurst, and smoked Thüringer.
Recommended sides:
sauerkraut and German potato salad
Wiener Schnitzel$23.50
Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet, recommended with our Berghoﬀ’s
famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle
Reuben Sandwhich$16.95
Hand-carved corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, served on
grilled house-made rye
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Served with beer cheddar cheese dipping sauce and
sweet mustard
Bratwurst$12.50
Grilled veal bratwurst, topped with sauerkraut, served
on a Bavarian pretzel roll
Location

17 West Adams

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
