Best Quality Daughter

Due to our limited dining room and kitchen size, we do not offer to-go ordering for Friday and Saturday dinner.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Crispy brussels sprouts tossed in a peanut tamarind sauce with crispy rice and peanuts (vegan) (gluten friendly)
Super Garlicky Noodles$14.00
Garlic noodles with peanuts, sesame, green onions and cilantro
Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken$12.00
White pepper and five spice salt, served with thai basil ranch (gluten friendly)
Miso Ginger Noodles$16.00
Sesame sauce, arugula, cucumber, bean sprouts, pepitas, thai basil (vegan)
Wok Charred Green Beans$15.00
Wok charred green beans with pickled mustard greens, chilis, black beans and garlic (vegan)
Char Siu Spring Roll (2)$7.00
(2) Springrolls with Thai Chili Jam on the side.
Cashew Chicken Lunch Special$16.00
Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
Location

602 Avenue A

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
