Big Daddy's Gatlinburg

This is not your average pizza pie! At the heart of Big Daddy's is a 550 degree, wood-fired flame inside of a one-of-a-kind brick oven. Our pizza starts with handcrafted, homemade dough that is pulled by our own "pizzeoli". It is then topped with one of our homemade sauces and fresh ingredients. We're so committed to that freshness that there isn't a freezer on the premises. The end product pays homage to the pizza's classic Neapolitan roots with a deliciously, crispy crust.

What are you waiting for?
The oven is fired up and we're ready to serve you the best pizza you've ever had!

714 River Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese
Wings 2 LB.$19.99
Crispy, meaty chicken wings topped with roasted green onions.
Carnivore$16.99
Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, prosciutto, Italian sausage, pepperoni and freshly-seasoned ground beef.
Bomber$9.99
A simple and delicious pepperoni pizza pie.
House Salad$6.49
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, tossed with our Gorgonzola vinaigrette dressing and topped with a piece of our homemade crostini.
6 Dough Daddies$7.99
Artisan yeast roll tossed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil and parmesan cheese.
Mamma Mia$17.99
Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, pepperoni, Genoa salami, Italian sausage, prosciutto, green peppers, red onion, black olives and mushrooms.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.99
We take our dough, add garlic butter, top with an assortment of cheeses and bake it. Delicious & cheesy! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Kids Pie ToGo$5.00
Flavor Dippers-1$1.99
Our homemade marinara is amazing but if you're looking for a unique dipping sauce, try one of these flavors: pineapple-jalapeno, garlic butter, honey-garlic, or Cheese sauce.
See full menu

Location

714 River Road

Gatlinburg TN

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

