Big Daddy's Gatlinburg
This is not your average pizza pie! At the heart of Big Daddy's is a 550 degree, wood-fired flame inside of a one-of-a-kind brick oven. Our pizza starts with handcrafted, homemade dough that is pulled by our own "pizzeoli". It is then topped with one of our homemade sauces and fresh ingredients. We're so committed to that freshness that there isn't a freezer on the premises. The end product pays homage to the pizza's classic Neapolitan roots with a deliciously, crispy crust.
What are you waiting for?
The oven is fired up and we're ready to serve you the best pizza you've ever had!
714 River Road
Location
Gatlinburg TN
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
