Go
Toast

Big Pot & Grill

Fox Valley's First Viet-Cajun Seafood Boil. We offer amazing savory and buttery sauces that elevate seafood to another level.

SEAFOOD • PAD THAI • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

W3192 Cty Rd KK, Suite I • $$

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

W3192 Cty Rd KK, Suite I

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Christianos Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poplar Hall

No reviews yet

Celebrate!

Anduzzi's Sports Club

No reviews yet

Your PREMIERE Sports Club in the Fox Valley and around northeastern Wisconsin!

Stone Arch Brewpub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston