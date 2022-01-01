Go
Blake Orchard

Welcome to our plant-based kitchen!

Popular Items

1 lb Tub Honey Roasted Peanut Butter$8.00
Green Bowl$13.00
Your choice of mylk, seasonal greens, frozen mango, frozen banana, orange, shredded coconut, and local raw honey blended smooth.
Topped with gluten free granola, fresh fruit, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
Strawberry Bowl$13.00
Your choice of mylk, frozen strawberries, frozen banana, and hemp seeds blended smooth.
Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
Berry Bowl$12.00
fresh banana, frozen blueberries, and frozen strawberries blended smooth. (No mylk in this bowl)
Topped with gluten free granola, sliced banana, honey roasted peanut butter, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds.
Lg Iced Matcha Latte$5.75
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.
Green Goddess$10.00
Your choice of mylk, mango, banana, orange, seasonal greens, spirulina, shredded coconut, local raw honey. Garnished with bee pollen and honey drizzle.
Raw Protein$10.00
Your choice of mylk, banana, gluten free oats, honey roasted peanut butter, raw cacao powder, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.
Summer Bowl$13.50
Apple juice, frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries, fresh pineapple, frozen banana, shredded coconut blended smooth.
Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, bee pollen, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
Chocolate Nut Bowl$13.00
Your choice of mylk, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, honey roasted peanut butter, cinnamon blended smooth.
Topped with: grain-free granola, fresh berries, and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.
Immunity$3.00
1.5 ounces of fresh pressed ginger, lemon, orange and cayenne
Location

561 Forest Ave

Portland ME

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
