Bars & Lounges
American

Bogeys Bar and Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

660 Baldwin Ave.

Defuniak Springs, FL 32433

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna Appetizer$14.99
This is center-cut sashimi grade Yellowfin tuna, pan-seared rare with a light coating of cracked black pepper. Served with a sesame-ginger aioli, pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi.
Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms$12.99
Fresh broiled mushroom caps stuffed with our blue crab stuffing and glazed with béarnaise sauce.
Fish Lorenzo$24.99
Sautéed catch topped with a grilled lump blue crab cake. Finished with béarnaise sauce.
Pub-Style Fish & Chips$16.99
Crisp fried fish in our special batter. Served with fries, malt vinegar and homemade tartar sauce.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

660 Baldwin Ave., Defuniak Springs FL 32433

