Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey

A contemporary take
on classic American
frontier food.

9039 US-42 Suite H

Popular Items

Side Sweets Potatoes$4.00
Fried sweet potatoes seasoned with our brown sugar and cinnamon blend
Biscuit$2.00
Mac & Cheese$4.00
White cheddar cheese sauce topped with biscuit crumb
Rhine Poutine$16.00
Goetta gravy, seared goetta, smoked cheddar and yukon potatoes
Gold Shoes$12.00
3 Biscuits and a choice of gravy- Sawmill, Peppercorn, Goetta or Mushroom
Yukon$14.00
Fried Chicken, Sawmill Gravy, Smoked Cheddar, Bacon | + Egg add 2
Fools Gold$12.00
Two biscuits, two eggs*, bacon and sawmill gravy
Location

Union KY

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
