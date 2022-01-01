Union restaurants you'll love
More about Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey
Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey
9039 US-42 Suite H, Union
|Popular items
|Rhine Poutine
|$16.00
Goetta gravy, seared goetta, smoked cheddar and yukon potatoes
|Fools Gold
|$12.00
Two biscuits, two eggs*, bacon and sawmill gravy
|Grubstake
|$18.00
Fried Potato Hash, One Biscuit, Two Eggs*
Marinated Steak or Catfish
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1597 Cavalry Drive, Union
|Popular items
|OMG Burger
|$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)