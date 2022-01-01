Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Union restaurants you'll love

Union restaurants
  • Union

Union's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Soul food
Soul Food
Must-try Union restaurants

Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey image

 

Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey

9039 US-42 Suite H, Union

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rhine Poutine$16.00
Goetta gravy, seared goetta, smoked cheddar and yukon potatoes
Fools Gold$12.00
Two biscuits, two eggs*, bacon and sawmill gravy
Grubstake$18.00
Fried Potato Hash, One Biscuit, Two Eggs*
Marinated Steak or Catfish
More about Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1597 Cavalry Drive, Union

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Farmstand Market and Cafe image

 

The Farmstand Market and Cafe

9914 Old Union rd, Union

Avg 4.8 (450 reviews)
More about The Farmstand Market and Cafe
