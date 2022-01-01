Go
Toast

Boutros

Come in and enjoy!

185 Atlantic Aveq • $$

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)

Popular Items

Pita Bread$3.50
House Baked Pita Bread
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus$19.00
Short Rib Shawarma Hummus Pickled Onion, Chili
Labneh$17.00
Labneh, Truffle Honey, Hazelnut, Rosemary
Miso Baba Ganoush$16.00
Miso Baba Ganoush, Shichimi Togarashi, Furikake
Falafel APP$15.00
Black Bean + Lentil Falafal Pickled Cabbage, Avocado, Tahini
Al Pastor$45.00
Pork Shank Al Pastor Pickled Aleppo Pepper Pineapple, Parsley, Pita Tortilla
Crudite Vegetables$8.00
Seasonal Raw Vegetables
Brussel Sprouts$18.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Spiced Almond Butter, Cranberry, Honey
Bulgur Fried Rice$17.00
Bulgur Fried Rice Soujouk, Egg, Scallion, Garlic Ginger, Sweet Soy
Squash Kibbeh$14.00
Squash Kibbeh Butternut Squash, Bulgur, Pepitas, Mint
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

185 Atlantic Aveq

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Forest Brooklyn

No reviews yet

German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn

Huge Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DOMODOMO

No reviews yet

Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, DOMODOMO NYC is a Japanese restaurant famous for its signature handrolls, DOMOKASE (our version of omakase), and its modern interpretations of traditional Asian recipes.

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston