Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N • $$

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Toasted Bagel / BE-Hive Sausage / JUST Egg / Arugula / Maple
Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
Burrito$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Espresso + Milk
Drip Coffee$4.00
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
Bourbon Vanilla
Milk / Espresso / Vanilla
BEC Bagel$10.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Cold Brew$5.00
Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.
Honey Lavender
Milk / Espresso / Honey / Lavender / Vanilla
Gifford's Bacon + Egg Cheese Biscui t$11.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1230 4th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
