Bravo Pizza

Best Pizza in Lompoc Since 1993! Serving the freshest dough with the highest quality cheese in the USA since 1993. Trying everyday to make Andre proud :)

PIZZA

129 West Central Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Baja Bueno$12.49
Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!
Sm Margarita$12.49
Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!
Sm Green Pizza$10.99
Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese.
Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!
Sm Bravo Supreme$12.49
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
Sm Rancher$12.49
Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.
Sm Hawaiian Paradise$12.49
On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!
Sm BBQ Chicken$12.49
A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).
Sm Cheese (BYO)$8.99
10" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Sm Meat Lovers$12.49
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
Sm Chicken Alfredo$12.49
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

129 West Central Ave.

Lompoc CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
