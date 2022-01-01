Bravo Pizza
Best Pizza in Lompoc Since 1993! Serving the freshest dough with the highest quality cheese in the USA since 1993. Trying everyday to make Andre proud :)
PIZZA
129 West Central Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
129 West Central Ave.
Lompoc CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Toro Loco - Central
Come in and enjoy!
Sbc Hoptions - Lompoc
Come in and enjoy!
Toro Loco - Ocean
Come in and enjoy!
Johnnys Bar and Grill
Take Out and Curb Side Service!