Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall.
Welcomes Back our Colorado Rockies!
Open for Dine In, Take out and Delivery
303-573-3779

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

825 16th St Mall • $

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm-10" Cheese Pizza$11.99
Lg-16" Cheese Pizza$18.99
18" New York, New York$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onion, mushroom, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Knots$5.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Xl-18" Cheese Pizza$20.99
Big Cookie$2.99
Tossed Salad Large$10.49
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
1 lb Of Spicy Chicken Wings$14.99
Comes with your choice of blue cheese or ranch. (Cooking time is approximately 20 mins.)
16" New York, New York$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onion, mushroom, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
Med-12" Cheese Pizza$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

825 16th St Mall

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

