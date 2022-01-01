Go
Toast

Brown Bag Seafood Co.

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3400 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (2682 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3400 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cody's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Frasca is a neighborhood Italian influenced restaurant featuring specialty pizzas, hearty pastas, and an extensive selection of wine. We offer wines by the glass or bottle as well as a variety of beer and cocktails. Our main dining room is open and inviting with comfortable leather banquets, wood tables and large retractable windows, perfect for a cozy winters night, or a beautiful summer evening. Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a family gathering or an intimate evening, Frasca is the perfect place to relax and enjoy amazing food and great wine.

Las Reinas - Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston