Coda di Volpe

CUISINE AND LIBATIONS SPOTLIGHTING ITALY’S LESSER EXPLORED SOUTHERN REGION WITH VPN-CERTIFIED PIZZAS, HANDMADE PASTAS AND AN EXTENSIVE IN-HOUSE CURING PROGRAM

PIZZA • PASTA

3335 N Southport Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)

Popular Items

Arugula Salad$13.00
pickled & roasted grapes, fried almonds, pecorino
Pork & Beef Meatballs$14.00
pomodoro, basil, grana padano
Rigatoni alla Agnello$23.00
lamb sugo, soffrito, tangerine, ricotta salata
Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
San marzano tomato, garlic, basil
Margherita$16.00
DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Bucatini Bianco$21.00
fresh bucatini, CDV fennel sausage, pecorino romano
Margherita di Bufala$19.00
DOP san marzano, mozzarella di bufala, basil, parmesan
Foccacia Service$7.00
with sea salt & wild oregano, whipped ricotta, truffle gremolata
Chopped Salad$13.00
artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onion, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano (gf)
Arancini Di Piselli$12.00
garden peas, basil, fontina & citroen aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3335 N Southport Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

