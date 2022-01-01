Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!
GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL • CHICKEN
3461 N Clark St • $
3461 N Clark St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
