Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!

FRENCH FRIES

3800 N CLARK ST • $$

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$24.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
Helen's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Vegan Stir Fry$16.00
Vegan Superfood Cesar (large)$16.00
Helens Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Grass Fed Smash Burger$15.00
Cheese Curds$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3800 N CLARK ST

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
