Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!
FRENCH FRIES
3800 N CLARK ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3800 N CLARK ST
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Best Damn Chicken in the State!
- Your Mom
Trace
Come in and enjoy!!
Spark Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Vines On Clark
Come in and enjoy!