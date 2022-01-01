Go
BTB Burrito

Ann Arbor's Original Burrito Spot.
Fresh, Fast, and We Deliver!

BURRITOS

1140 S University Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Bowl$7.50
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
San Diego Burrito$11.00
Burrito with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.
Taquitos$7.50
Shredded chicken taquitos wrapped in a corn tortilla and served with salsa roja
Grilled Chicken Bowl$7.00
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Ground Beef Quesadilla$5.50
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef
Gringo Burrito$8.50
Burrito with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing and shredded lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga$9.00
Deep fried Shredded Chicken Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.
Waffle Fries & Queso$11.00
Ground Beef Chimichanga$9.00
Deep fried Ground Beef Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

1140 S University Ave

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
