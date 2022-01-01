Go
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Stunning restaurant decorated with authentic Turkish Lighting and Decorative Tiles. Wonderful outside dining experience featuring large covered outside patio with fire pit. The outdoor area features Big Ass Fans and Gas Heaters for all weather conditions.

16418 New Independence Parkway

Popular Items

Humus$7.95
Freshly puréed chickpeas with
tahini, garlic, lemon juice and
extra virgin olive oil
Beef Sis$33.95
Tender cubes of beef tenderloin delicately marinated and chargrilled
Mixed Appetizer$22.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
Mixed Grill$48.95
A delicious combination of Doner Kebap,
Chicken & Lamb Adana Kebap, Chicken & Lamb Sis Kebap, and Chicken & Lamb Köfte. Includes one side of Cacik-Cucumber yogurt. Served over
our rice pilaf
Rice Pilaf$2.50
Chicken Sis$23.95
Hand-carved fresh chicken breast marinated in
our chef’s blend of unique seasonings and
chargrilled
Chicken Saute$21.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast seasoned with herbs & spices and sautéed with fresh onions, red
& green bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of lemon, tomato or rich cream sauce and rice pilaf.
Select Two Appetizer$10.95
Your choice of any two -
Humus, Sautéed Eggplant,
Tabbuli, Babaganoush, Ezme,
Haydari, Cacik
Chicken Adana$22.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned
with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot
peppers & parsley
Lavas$5.45
Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation.
Highly recommended for
all soups & appetizers
Location

16418 New Independence Parkway

Winter Garden FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

