Cafe Fili

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

816 Cathedral Street • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl$15.00
chicken shawarma with freakeh grain, roasted cauliflower, classic hummus, chopped salad, pickled turnip and garlic yogurt topping. Served with soft pita.
Short Rib$13.00
tender short ribs, carmelized onion, roasted red pepper, Swiss cheese, smoked paprika dressing grilled in fresh barbari bread served with side fatoosh salad
Pomodoro$13.00
grilled chicken, roasted and sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, provolone cheese & basil pesto aioli grilled in fresh barbari bread served with side fatoosh salad
Tunisian$15.00
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, pine nuts, croutons, dates, balsamic vinaigrette
Lamb Bowl$15.00
lamb shawarma, freekeh grain, roasted cauliflower, chopped salad, classic hummus, pickled turnip, tahini sauce. served with soft pita
Falafel (Side)$6.00
Soup Tomato Basil$6.00
Grilled Egg & Cheese Panini$6.50
French Riviera$13.00
wild mushrooms, roasted tomato, carmelized onion, goat cheese, herb aioli grilled in fresh barbari bread served with a side fatoosh salad.
(vegetarian)
Falafel Bowl$14.00
crispy falafel, Israeli couscous, chopped salad, harissa hummus, roasted cauliflower, pickled turnip, tahini sauce. served with soft pita
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

816 Cathedral Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
