Go
Toast

Cafe Selmarie

Open for Limited Indoor Dining (w/proof of vaccination), Carry-out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Patio Tues-Fri 10am-7:30pm, Sat 9am-7:30pm, Sun 9am-3pm. If you are ordering outside of those hours, please call to check availability.
Menu subject to change.

SMOKED SALMON

4729 North Lincoln Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Brownies$3.50
drizzled with caramel and chocolate, sprinkled with sea salt.
Chopped Salad$14.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, chicken breast, red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, aged sherry vinaigrette
Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
scrambled eggs with bacon and cheddar on your choice of bread.
Potato Leek Soup-Bowl$5.50
creamy potato leek soup with chive creme fraiche.
Tomato Bisque - Bowl$5.50
tomato bisque with herbed croutons.
Avocado Toast$12.00
harvest grain baguette topped with mashed avocado, marinated yellow tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, arugula and red pepper flakes.
Kale & Strawberry Salad$12.00
kale, arugula, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved red onion, honey-cider vinaigrette
Hot Cross Buns$2.75
seasonal item! slightly sweet bun with candied fruit, raisins, and lemon glaze
Turkey & Brie$13.00
all natural smoked turkey breast, brie cheese, red onion marmalade and roasted garlic mayo on a pretzel roll; served with kettle chips and pickle
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4729 North Lincoln Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

No reviews yet

A welcoming neighborhood joint with a focus on delicious burgers and craft beer.

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

No reviews yet

Carbon Arc Bar & Board is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago. Our full-service bar provides a well-rounded cocktail program as well as a balanced draft list featuring local craft and European imports; all this alongside a superior wine selection that compliments an elevated, but approachable, American gastropub menu.

Rockwell Bottle Shop and Coffee

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood spot with a curated list of beer, wine, sake, spirits & snacks.

Gorilla Sushi Western

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston