Cafè Solar

Organic coffee shop and full menu Cafè. Breakfast all day! Fresh baked pastries and cold pressed juices. Kombucha and cold brew on tap. ❤️🌞❤️

6224 west manchester blvd

Cinnamon French Toast$14.00
Large Iced Tea$4.50
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
side of sausage$5.00
kids chocolate chip Pancake$7.00
Pesto Chicken Panini$16.00
Smoked Salmon Toast$16.50
Build your Omelette$15.50
Large Orange Vanilla$5.25
Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
