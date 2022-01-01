Cafè Solar
Organic coffee shop and full menu Cafè. Breakfast all day! Fresh baked pastries and cold pressed juices. Kombucha and cold brew on tap. ❤️🌞❤️
6224 west manchester blvd
Popular Items
Location
6224 west manchester blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Truxton's American Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Skinny Dave's
Come in and enjoy!
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Togo's
Westchester