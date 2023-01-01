Go
Banner picView gallery

CAKEDBYT. -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2530 Sara Jane Pkwy Apt 434

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2530 Sara Jane Pkwy Apt 434, Grand Prairie TX 75052

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fajitas 'n Ritas - Grand Prairie, TX
orange starNo Reviews
2620 West Interstate 20 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Traders Village #1
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Mayfield Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Trader's Village - Grand Prairie
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Mayfield Rd. Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Billie Joe Coffee Co. - 1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Vita Cane (Grand Prairie, TX)
orange starNo Reviews
2615 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext
Bistro B - Grand Prairie - 2615 West Pioneer Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2615 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie

Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
orange star4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,166
321 W Main St Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001135 - Camp Wisdom
orange star4.5 • 249
3040 W Camp Wisdom Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Grand Prairie

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CAKEDBYT. -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston