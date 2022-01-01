Burleson restaurants you'll love

Go
Burleson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Burleson

Burleson's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Burleson restaurants

TORQUE Grill & Cantina image

 

TORQUE Grill & Cantina

2795 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lug Nuts - Corn in a Cup (Elote)$6.00
Corn in a Cup with Mayo, Butter, Parmesan, Valentina Hot Sauce.
Can be made Vegan.
Flywheel Quesadillas$13.00
Flour tortillas, cheese, meat choice served with guacamole.
(3) Birria$12.00
Corn tortilla, birria meat, Oaxaca cheese
served with consume.
More about TORQUE Grill & Cantina
Our Place Restaurant image

 

Our Place Restaurant

950 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TX Waffle$7.95
Hash Browns$2.95
2 Eggs* w/meat$9.95
More about Our Place Restaurant
Roasted Beeanery image

 

Roasted Beeanery

1001 E Main St Suite C, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Latte$5.50
Large Breve$5.50
24oz Iced Breve$5.00
More about Roasted Beeanery
Surfin'Chicken- Burleson image

 

Surfin'Chicken- Burleson

951 SW WILSHIRE BLVD, Burleson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Surfin'Spicy 2oz$0.50
Regular Drink$1.89
Classic Loaded Fries$7.49
More about Surfin'Chicken- Burleson
American Revelry image

FRENCH FRIES

American Revelry

279 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Wings$16.00
White balsamic and shaved red beet pickled eggs, dijon mustard, mayo, chopped house dill and sweet pickle, spices, crispy bacon and chicken skin garnish
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
Fresh tomatoes, yellow onion, garlic, bacon, basil with chicken broth. Topped with sour cream and green onion
Strawberry Fields$12.00
Spring mix, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, quinoa, toasted almonds, hemp seeds, creamy balsamic vinaigrette
More about American Revelry
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

12369 S. Freeway, Burleson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Lonestar Bar and Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Lonestar Bar and Grill

212 W Ellison St, Burleson

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lonestar Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Burleson

12846 South Fwy., #100, Burleson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Burleson
Restaurant banner

 

Miranda's Mexican Restaurant

327 s burleson blvd, Burlesson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Miranda's Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Eagles Point - Burleson

200 S Main St Suite #100, Burleson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Eagles Point - Burleson

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burleson

Burritos

Hash Browns

Map

More near Burleson to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hurst

No reviews yet

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston