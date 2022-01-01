Burleson restaurants you'll love
Burleson's top cuisines
Must-try Burleson restaurants
More about TORQUE Grill & Cantina
TORQUE Grill & Cantina
2795 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson
|Popular items
|Lug Nuts - Corn in a Cup (Elote)
|$6.00
Corn in a Cup with Mayo, Butter, Parmesan, Valentina Hot Sauce.
Can be made Vegan.
|Flywheel Quesadillas
|$13.00
Flour tortillas, cheese, meat choice served with guacamole.
|(3) Birria
|$12.00
Corn tortilla, birria meat, Oaxaca cheese
served with consume.
More about Our Place Restaurant
Our Place Restaurant
950 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson
|Popular items
|TX Waffle
|$7.95
|Hash Browns
|$2.95
|2 Eggs* w/meat
|$9.95
More about Roasted Beeanery
Roasted Beeanery
1001 E Main St Suite C, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Large Latte
|$5.50
|Large Breve
|$5.50
|24oz Iced Breve
|$5.00
More about Surfin'Chicken- Burleson
Surfin'Chicken- Burleson
951 SW WILSHIRE BLVD, Burleson
|Popular items
|Surfin'Spicy 2oz
|$0.50
|Regular Drink
|$1.89
|Classic Loaded Fries
|$7.49
More about American Revelry
FRENCH FRIES
American Revelry
279 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson
|Popular items
|Duck Wings
|$16.00
White balsamic and shaved red beet pickled eggs, dijon mustard, mayo, chopped house dill and sweet pickle, spices, crispy bacon and chicken skin garnish
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
Fresh tomatoes, yellow onion, garlic, bacon, basil with chicken broth. Topped with sour cream and green onion
|Strawberry Fields
|$12.00
Spring mix, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, quinoa, toasted almonds, hemp seeds, creamy balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
12369 S. Freeway, Burleson
|Popular items
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
More about No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Burleson
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Burleson
12846 South Fwy., #100, Burleson
More about Eagles Point - Burleson
Eagles Point - Burleson
200 S Main St Suite #100, Burleson