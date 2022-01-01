Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eagles Point Burleson EP Burleson

review star

No reviews yet

200 S Main St Suite #100

Burleson, TX 76028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chef's Grill

New York Strip

$23.00Out of stock

Sirloin

$23.00Out of stock

Cowboy Cut Bone-In Ribeye

$30.00Out of stock

Pork Chops

$19.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Just Peachy

$9.00

Perfect Rita

$10.00

Coastal Rita

$10.00

Elderberry Gimlet

$10.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Filthy Sour

$9.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

EP Limeade

$8.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$12.00

Banana Nut Bread

$9.00

Pearberry Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Kentucky Buck

$8.00Out of stock

174 Mule

$7.00

Bootstrap Manhattan

$10.00

Gentleman's Agreement

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Pickle Tits

$4.00+

Pickle

$3.00

Strawberry Infusion Tequila

$6.50+

Garlic Infused Bloody Mary

$8.50+

Truly Spiked Pop

$3.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Angry Balls

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Batman

$8.00

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.50

Cosmopoliatan

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

House Rocks Margarita

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Irish Mule (Jamo)

$7.50

Lemon Drop Drink

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Malibu Sunrise

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Paloma (Well)

$6.00

Pierced Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Snakebite

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.50

Well Mule

$6.50

Shots

Cowboy's Game Day Shot

$5.00

Shot of the Week!

$5.00

3 Legged Monkey

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

B-52

$6.50

Birthday Cake

$6.50

Bomb Pop

$6.50

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cement Mixer

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Creamy Nuts

$6.00

Dirty Bong Water

$6.00

Fire & Ice

$7.50

Four Horsemen

$8.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$6.00

Go-Gurt

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Kamikaze

$6.00

Key Lime (Anthony)

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

LunchBox

$8.00

Oil Spill

$6.50

Paleta (Mexican Candy)

$6.50

PB & J

$6.00

Pickle Jam

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.50

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Roy's Rum Fuck

$7.00

Royal Fuck

$6.50

Scooby Snack

$6.50

Sex with an Alligator

$6.50

Squirter

$6.00

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Texas Car Bomb

$8.00

Tuaca Bomb

$7.00

Tuaca Lemon Drop

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$6.50

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Watermelon Drop Shot

$6.50

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

White Tea

$7.00

Orange Tea

$7.00

Pink Tea (Watermelon)

$7.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mineral Water (Topo Chico)

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Water Bottle

$2.50

Redbull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

STAFF REDBULL

$2.00

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 S Main St Suite #100, Burleson, TX 76028

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lonestar Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 330
212 W Ellison St Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Surfin'Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
951 SW WILSHIRE BLVD Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant - Burleson
orange star4.5 • 591
950 N Burleson Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
American Revelry
orange star4.5 • 649
279 W Hidden Creek Pkwy Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
El Fenix Burleson
orange starNo Reviews
885 NE Alsbury Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 906-Burleson
orange starNo Reviews
12369 S. Freeway Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burleson

American Revelry
orange star4.5 • 649
279 W Hidden Creek Pkwy Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant - Burleson
orange star4.5 • 591
950 N Burleson Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001606 - Walmart DT - Wilshire Blvd
orange star4.4 • 478
971 W. Wilshire Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Lonestar Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 330
212 W Ellison St Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burleson
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston