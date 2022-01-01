Go
Seafood

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

Open today 4:00 AM - 4:00 AM

569 Reviews

2120 S Canal Street

Chicago, IL 60616

Popular Items

Whole Catfish$11.00
Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.
Large Shrimp -Half$12.00
A ½ pound of Large Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Large Shrimp Special$15.00
A full pound of our famous large shrimp at a discount! Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Fish Chips -Full$13.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Catfish Strips -Half$10.00
Large Shrimp -Full$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
French Fries$4.00
Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.
Corn Fritters$4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am

Location

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago IL 60616

