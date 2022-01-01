Seafood
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Open today 4:00 AM - 4:00 AM
569 Reviews
$$
2120 S Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 4:00 am
Location
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago IL 60616
Nearby restaurants
Asian Prime SteakHouse
Come in and enjoy!
Radius
Come in and enjoy!
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Food Truck (2021)
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Lacuna
Come in and enjoy!