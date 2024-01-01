Caribou Coffee - 1380 - Kenwood Trail
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
17880 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville MN 55044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweets Clouds Cotton Candy - 20034 Italy Ave
No Reviews
20034 Italy Ave Lakeville, MN 55044
View restaurant
B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove
No Reviews
20751 Holyoke Avenue Lakeville, MN 55044
View restaurant
Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W
No Reviews
8790 Upper 208th St W Lakeville, MN 55044
View restaurant