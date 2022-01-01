Go
Casa Taco

Come in and enjoy our Signature Tacos voted " Best in the City" by Albuquerque the Magazine 2017

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

5801 Academy Road NE • $

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)

Popular Items

Ala Carte Grilled Chicken Taco$3.95
Marinated chicken breast in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
$ Street Taco$1.00
Ala Carte Gulf Shrimp Taco$4.75
Plump and popping juicy grilled gulf shrimp in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
Loaded Nacho Mama$12.95
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.
Chips & Queso Small$4.75
Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco$4.75
Central Mexico influenced Carne Asada marinated diced steak in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese pico de gallo and a touch of guacamole
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco$3.50
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
Chips & Queso Large$7.95
House made seasoned tortilla chips with our famous Hatch Green Chile con Queso.
Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Taco$4.75
Best selling slow roasted brisket, local hatch green chile, melted cheese in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)$35.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5801 Academy Road NE

Albuquerque NM

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
