Cascabel Mexican Vegan

Cascabel is Houston’s first all vegan 100% Mexican full service restaurant. We have alcohol, breakfast, kid's menu, & fresh bread!

1415 Murray Bay St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)

Popular Items

Birria Tacos$14.99
(3) Corn tortillas stuffed with vegan mozzarella served with a side of Barbacoa & our very own consommé (for dunking)! Comes with your choice of Spanish or Cilantro Corn rice.
Breakfast Taco - Flour$4.16
Refried Pinto Beans$3.12
Quesadilla Plate$13.52
Melted mozzarella (gluten free/contains soy) & your choice of meat stuffed in a homemade flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato & crema on the side. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & pinto beans. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
El Taco Mixer (flour)$13.52
Your choice of (3) tacos accompanied by a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & refried pinto beans. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
Chicharrones
Flour Taco$4.16
Corn Taco$3.12
Chef's Special - Torta Cubana!$14.99
Burrito$9.36
Your choice of meat, spanish or cilantro corn rice, refried pinto beans, crema, tomato, shredded lettuce, & avocado all bundled up in a homemade flour tortilla
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1415 Murray Bay St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
