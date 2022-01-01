Go
Cedar Mountain Cafe

Transylvania County's favorite place for delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner.

10667 Greenville Hwy • $

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

PATTY MELT$13.00
6 oz. free range burger on grilled rye bread with sauteed onions, cheddar and swiss cheese. Served with choice of side
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Breaded, fried chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with choice of toppings & choice of side.
Make it Buffalo Style with buffalo sauce & gorgonzola crumbles! +$1
BROWNIE$3.00
CUBAN SANDWICH$13.00
Pressed sandwich of pulled pork, ham & swiss cheese with a pickle, mustard & mayo sauce. Served with choice of side
PLANIE JANIE$8.00
Two eggs*, potatoes or grits, & choice of bread. Add sausage, bacon or ham for +$3
COBB SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens topped with chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, pickle red onions & avocado. Served with gorgonzola dressing
MEATBALL SUB$14.00
Homemade meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella & parmesan baked on a milano roll. Served with choice of side
CHEESEBURGER$12.50
6 oz. free range burger topped with cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH$14.00
House roasted and thinly shaved prime rib, sauteed with onions, peppers and swiss cheese. Mushrooms availaible upon request. Served with choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10667 Greenville Hwy

Cedar Mountain NC

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
