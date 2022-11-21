Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

Sully's Steamers

104 Reviews

$

33 E Main St

Brevard, NC 28712

Breakfast Bagel*
Mr. Burns*
Bagel w/ Spread*

Legendary

The Griswold*

The Griswold*

$9.25

Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn

Nacho Maximus*

Nacho Maximus*

$9.25

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!

The Hulk*

The Hulk*

$8.50

Turkey, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing

Ridgeline*

Ridgeline*

$9.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sprouts, & Mayo

El Camino*

El Camino*

$7.75

Ham, Egg, Jalapenos, & Pepper-Jack Cheese

Meat Chimney*

Meat Chimney*

$8.50

Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese

B-Rad's Best*

B-Rad's Best*

$8.50

Meatballs, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Banana Peppers, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

McSteamy*

McSteamy*

$8.50

Roast Beef, Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, & 1000 Island Dressing

Spike's Delight*

Spike's Delight*

$9.25

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Roast Beef, Swiss & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Hello Newman*

Hello Newman*

$9.50

Pastrami, Bacon, Horseradish, Onion, Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, & Tomatoes

Free Bird*

Free Bird*

$8.00

Chicken Salad, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers, Colby Cheese, & Honey Mustard

Classics

Breakfast Bagel*

Breakfast Bagel*

$6.75

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese

Mr. Burns*

Mr. Burns*

$6.75

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese

Special K*

Special K*

$7.25

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese

Fesler's Five*

Fesler's Five*

$7.50

Ham, Egg, Onions, Green Peppers, & Muenster Cheese

Club Steamer*

Club Steamer*

$8.50

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, and Colby & Swiss Cheese

Pizza*

Pizza*

$6.25

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

Philly*

Philly*

$8.50

Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing

Reedy Reuben*

Reedy Reuben*

$8.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island

Steamenstein*

Steamenstein*

$8.50

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, & Spicy Mustard

Original Italian*

Original Italian*

$8.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Peppercorn, & Italian Dressing

Healthy(ish)

Sister's Sunrise*

Sister's Sunrise*

$5.75

Egg & Cheddar Cheese

California Steamin'*

California Steamin'*

$8.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado

Smoked Salmon*

Smoked Salmon*

$10.50

Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Onions, & Capers

Mr. "T"*

Mr. "T"*

$8.00

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo

Neighborino*

Neighborino*

$9.25

Turkey, Muenster, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Honey Mustard

The Pirate*

The Pirate*

$8.25

Spinach Cream Cheese, Turkey, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Blondie*

Blondie*

$8.00

Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Provolone, Sprouts, & Honey Mustard

The Partridge Family*

The Partridge Family*

$7.75

Chicken Salad, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Vulcan*

Vulcan*

$7.25

Hummus, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Sprouts

Green Vegas*

Green Vegas*

$7.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Sprouts, Avocado & Honey Mustard

Kid's Sandwiches

Kid's PB& J*

Kid's PB& J*

$4.50

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly

Mini Mr. T*

Mini Mr. T*

$4.50

Turkey & Provolone Cheese

Sydeny's Special*

Sydeny's Special*

$4.50

Ham & American Cheese

Kid's Pizza*

Kid's Pizza*

$4.50

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

Basic and Build your Own

Build Your Own*

Build Your Own*

$8.25

Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!

Build Your Own Veggie*

Build Your Own Veggie*

$7.25

Choice of 2 spreads/cheese, up to 5 veggies, & sauces!

Bagel w/ Cheese*

$3.50

Bagel with choice of cheese

Buttered Bagel*

$2.50

A bagel buttered :)

Bagel w/ Spread*

Bagel w/ Spread*

$3.50

Bagel with choice of spread

Special Sandwiches

The Hungry Games

The Hungry Games

$9.75

Pastrami, Horseradish, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, 1000 Island, & Salt & Vinegar Chips

The Full Monte

$8.00

Chip Combo Online

Chip Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Chip and Drink

Banana Combo Online

Banana Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Drink and a Banana

Cookie Combo Online

Cookie Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Beverage and a Chocolate Chip Cookie

Big Pickle Combo Online

Big Pickle Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Beverage and a Pickle

Sides

Chips selection

Chips selection

$1.50
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99
Big Pickle

Big Pickle

$1.50
Banana

Banana

$1.25
Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

$1.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Locally roasted coffee. Drip brewed.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.79

Steeped for 24 hours and double filtered our cold brew coffee is a refreshing beverage to give you that extra step

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Powerade

Powerade

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.75Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Fountain Drink Selection

Fountain Drink Selection

$2.25

Choice of Coca Cola products, Sweet Tea, & Un-Sweet Tea

Sully's Survival Kit

Sully's Survival Kit

$49.95Out of stock

$10 Gift Card, 12oz Coffee Bag, Travel Mug, Chips, Cookie, and Peanut Butter Fudge

Sully's Sticker

$1.00

Sully's T-Shirt

$20.00

Sully's Location T-shirt

$30.00

Sully's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Sully's Hoodie

$35.00

Sully's Trucker Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Sully's Canvas Hat

$15.00Out of stock

Sully's Beanie

$20.00Out of stock

Sully's Hand Crafted Mug

$30.00Out of stock

Sully’s Boom! Roasted

$12.95

Sully's Hot Mess Mug

$15.00Out of stock

Sully's Hot Mess Thermos

$20.00Out of stock

Breakfast Catering Box (10)

$65.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

Breakfast Catering Box (20)

$120.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

Breakfast Catering Box (50)

$300.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

Lunch Catering Box (10)

$85.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

Lunch Catering Box (20)

$160.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

Lunch Catering Box (50)

$400.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

Lunch Catering Package (20)

$250.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea

Lunch Catering Package (50)

$550.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea

Pickle Bucket

$7.99Out of stock

16 Pickle Spears

Chips selection

Chips selection

$1.50

Cookie Tray

$14.99Out of stock

10 Freshly Made, Chocolate Chip Cookies

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$19.99Out of stock
Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99Out of stock
Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$6.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

201*

$8.50

Big Deddy*

$8.75

Bob Loblaw*

$7.75

Bond*

$8.50

Charlie's Choice*

$9.00

Chief*

$8.75

Cousin Eddie*

$10.00

Dukes of Earle*

$8.00

Professor*

$8.25

Ruminator*

$8.25

Smitty's Nook*

$8.75

Steamway to Heaven*

$8.25

Swamp Rabbit BBQ*

$8.75

American Pride*

$9.50

Dino's Ducat*

$9.50

Paladin Pile*

$8.75

Pleasantburger*

$8.75

Soup Saver*

$8.75

Sticky Fingers*

$8.75

Amy Santini*

$8.00

Babraham Lincoln*

$8.25

BLT*

$6.50

Nettie's Delight*

$8.25

Flash*

$8.75

Flying Pig*

$7.00

Ham-B*

$7.25

Homer J*

$9.25

Norma Jean*

$7.75

Smokin Joe*

$7.75

Clack's Cuban

$8.50

Chicago Deli*

$8.75

Emerald Isle*

$9.00

Grand Daddy*

$8.75

Heater*

$8.75

Pastrami Mommy*

$7.75

Ted Wins*

$8.75

Godfather*

$7.75

Jersey Boy*

$7.25

Sinnful Steamer*

$9.25

Eddie Haskell*

$7.00

El Guapo*

$8.25

The Elf*

$8.25

BBQ Chicken*

$8.50

Gamecock*

$8.75

Cloister*

$7.25

Harvest*

$7.25

The Metro*

$7.75

New Gardener*

$7.50

Popeye*

$6.75

The Poet*

$7.00

Veggie Pizza*

$6.25

Whole Grain Lane*

$7.75

Elvis*

$6.75

Tiger Paw*

$3.50

Cookie Monster*

$4.75

Banana Royale*

$4.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
This isn’t your ole’ plain bagel and cream cheese kind of shop. At Sully’s, we believe the world’s best sandwiches let off steam. Steamers packed with fresh, delicious ingredients melted together into an explosion of flavor. That kick back, take-a-load-off kind, the “Man, that hit the spot” kind. That’s what Sully’s is all about, so come in, eat up, and let off a little steam.

33 E Main St, Brevard, NC 28712

Directions

Sully's Steamers image
Banner pic
Sully's Steamers image

