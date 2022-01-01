Go
Toast

Central BBQ - Downtown

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

147 E Butler Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Pork Sandwich$9.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$12.00
Fries (regular)$3.00
Reg Pork Sandwich$7.00
1/2 Slab Rib Plate$27.25
Homemade Banana Pudding$4.00
Pork Plate$12.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos$8.00
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$3.00
Half Hot Wings$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

147 E Butler Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longshot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hustle & Dough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arcade Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Arcade Restaurant is Memphis' oldest cafe, since 1919! Family owned, breakfast is served all day with daily plate lunch specials Monday - Friday and speciality brunch and breakfast items available Saturday and Sunday. The Arcade Restaurant has been featured in numerous movies, television shows, and documentaries and has been featured on The Food Network and Travel Channel as well as several local, national, and international publications! Hand made pizzas, home cooked meals, large breakfast plates, and a 50's style interior welcome you into the restaurant. Whether it's family breakfast, business lunch, dinner, or a private party, the Arcade will provide you with a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for your family, group, or outing!

Loflin Yard

No reviews yet

Order takeout or delivery online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston