Chanta Authentic European Cuisine
Welcome to a passionate, unique and home made cooking adventure in the heart of Tampa!
The Chanta family invites you to our home, where we will offer you authentic European food, hospitality and warmth! We are thankful and grateful to offer you a glimpse into our European cuisine!
Enjoy your journey!
113 South Hyde Park Avenue
Location
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
