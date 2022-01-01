CHARRED | Wing Bar
Grilled Jumbo Wings By The Pound. 18 Badass Flavors. By Good Eats Group/Burger Bar Chicago.
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago
Popular Items
Location
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago
CHICAGO IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Epic Kitchens
Enjoy an Epic Meal!
Burger Bar Chicago
American Ranchers know a thing or two about beef. So when they tell us that Prime is the best, we just go with the flow and serve up the biggest, baddest Prime burgers around.
Flaco's Tacos Catering
Cater with Flaco's Tacos! We offer catering delivery & set up on orders over $100. Pick up is also available at all of our locations (please memo your location preference).
Chicago Curry House
Please call us if you are out of the delivery area for large / Catering orders- 7737103795. 3123629999
Email us Catering or Group orders
chicurryhouse@gmail.com