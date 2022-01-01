Go
Toast

Chika

Hola Chika
A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

300 Santana Row Ste 110 • $$

Avg 4.3 (311 reviews)

Popular Items

Chika Sandwich$16.00
Chika Bowl$16.00
Chika Burrito$16.00
Cilantro rice, black, salsa roja or creamy spicy morita, Chika rotisserie chicken, corn kernels, queso, radish, slaw, red onion, crema
Chips & Guacamole$12.00
Chika Burrito$16.00
Chika Sandwich$16.00
Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread
Chika Plate$18.00
½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Flour Tortilla.
Chika Bowl$16.00
Cilantro Rice, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Santana Row Ste 110

San Jose CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacolicious

No reviews yet

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

No reviews yet

Eat our Meat!

Pizza Antica

No reviews yet

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston