Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Bloom Eatery & Spirits

345 Reviews

$$

202 Saratoga Ave

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
Bloom’s Breakfast Burrito
Croissant French Toast

NA Bev

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

milk

$3.50

lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cocktails

Bloom’s House Bloody

$14.00

Vodka mixed with our house-made signature bloody mix, garnished with a pepper, pickle and a piece of bacon finished with a Tajin Rim

Bloom’s House Michelada

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Fresh peach, orange, mango and champagne

Palomina

$15.00

Anejo tequila, grapefruit soda, fresh orange, fresh lime and tajin

Bloom & Bourbon

$15.00

Bourbon, grapefruit, Aperol, honey and a dash of orange bitters

Rise & Shine

$15.00

Apricot Blossom

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Peruvian Sunrise

$15.00

flower child

$15.00

white palm

$15.00Out of stock

Irish coffee

$15.00

New fashioned

$15.00

Perennial G&T

$15.00

Violet Sky

$15.00

Long Island

$15.00

Diablo verde

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Azucar rose

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Cucumber Martini

$15.00

Strawberry Passion

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Tea time

$15.00

Vintage Fashioned

$16.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Haku

$13.00

Amaro

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hanger Citron

$13.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$14.00

St. George

$14.00

Loch & Union

$13.00

St Germain

$12.00

Gray Whale

$13.00

Well Tequila blanco

$10.00

Well Tequila reposado

$10.00

El Tequileno Platino

$14.00Out of stock

El Tequileno Reposado

$14.00

El Tequileno Anejo

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.00

El Tequileno Repo rare

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Casamigos anejo

$18.00

Casamigos reposado

$17.00

La Familia

$32.00

Milagro Silver

$14.00

Clase Azul GOLD

$75.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$85.00

Well bourbon

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Blood oath

$30.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Bourbon Cream

$10.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$16.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$18.00

Nikka Coffee Malt

$22.00

Nikka Coffee Barrel

$20.00

Minor

$14.00

Mulholland

$12.00

Bulliet rye

$13.00

Denizen

$12.00

Sailor Jerry's

$10.00

La Luna

$12.00

Dos Hombres

$14.00

Clase Azul Guerrero

$60.00

Durango

$65.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Beer

Laguna Baja

$9.00

Weekend Vibes IPA

$9.00

Duchesse de Bourgogne

$10.00Out of stock

Bloom Maker

$15.00

Cabana Sour

$9.00

Cathedral Hazy IPA

$9.00

Wine

prosecco (glass)

$10.00

Prosecco (bottle)

$24.00

Decoy (glass)

$14.00

Decoy (bottle)

$40.00

Taittinger (glass)

$20.00

Taittinger (bottle)

$78.00

Pierre Sparr (Glass)

$14.00

Pierre Sparr (Bottle)

$42.00

Santa Margherita (glass)

$14.00

Santa Margherita (bottle)

$42.00

Schramsberg (glass)

$22.00

Shramsberg (bottle)

$82.00

Campo Viejo (Glass)

$12.00

Campo Viejo (Bottle)

$40.00

Calera Chardonnay 6

$14.00

Calera Chardonnay 9

$18.00

Calera Chardonnay (Bottle)

$48.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Free Glass

Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Savory scratch made buttermilk fried chicken served on top of a sweet Belgian Waffle, drizzled with spicy honey

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Deep fried organic tortilla chips, tossed in fresh tomatillo sauce and served with two fried eggs, tomatoes, onions, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and avocado drizzled with a light crema

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

10 oz certified Black Angus New York Strip, grilled to your desire, served with two fried eggs. Served with a tartine and house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit

Bloom’s Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Marinated flank steak with two scrambled eggs, grilled red onions, crispy potatoes, Ortega chilies, fresh avocado, Monterey jack cheese and crema, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, served with homemade salsa

Sweet Potato Shishito Hash

$19.00

Scratch made corned beef, mixed with sweet potatoes, caramelized onions and blistered Shishito peppers served with two eggs and a cup of seasonal fruit

Bloom’s Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

A hand shaped chorizo patty, scrambled eggs, avocado and Sharp Cheddar cheese on a fresh baked brioche bun

Jumbo Crab Bene

$26.00

Fresh crab meat, sauteed spinach and poached eggs stacked on a lightly toasted English muffin with our made from scratch Hollandaise sauce and served with house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit

Spanish Chorizo Bene

$19.00

Poached eggs served over a freshly baked english muffin topped with stewed bell peppers, tomatoes, Spanish chorizo, garlic and herbs de provence. Served with our house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit

Veggie Bene

$18.00

English muffin stacked with grilled eggplant, portobello mushroom, tomatoes, poached eggs, topped with our made from scratch Hollandaise sauce and served with house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit

Merguez Scramble

$17.00Out of stock

Local lamb sausage served with three scrambled eggs, red onion, tomatoes, rainbow peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese and fresh chives. Served with a tartine and house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit

Garden Scramble

$18.00

Three eggs scrambled with tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, and seasonal vegetables topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a tartine and house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit

Chicken Andouille Sausage Scramble

$19.00

Smoked chicken andouille sausage, scrambled eggs, red onion, tomatoes, sweet peppers and mushrooms topped with a cheddar cheese blend and green onions. Served with a tartine and house potatoes or a cup of seasonal fruit

Croissant French Toast

$16.00

Fresh baked slices of brioche soaked in eggs and milk, cooked to a golden brown and drizzled with a warm vanilla sauce, pomegranate molasses, topped with house made whipped cream and berries

Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

Two scratch-made buttermilk pancakes topped with berries, fresh whipped butter, breakfast syrup and dusted with powdered sugar

Churro Waffle

$15.00

Scratch made golden waffle, dusted with cinnamon sugar and with a Dulce de Leche drizzle

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Non-fat Plain Greek yogurt layered with house granola and seasonal organic berries

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Natural Levain artisan bread topped with fresh avocado, pickled red onion, radishes, alfalfa sprouts and and fresh chives. Add a poached egg +$2 Add smoked salmon +$2

House Potatoes

$7.00

Our house roasted breakfast potatoes tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley

Bacon

$8.00

Three pieces of our house thick cut brown sugar bacon

Tartine

$6.00

Two thick cut artisan natural levain bread with European butter and organic jam

Bowl of Seasonal Fruit

$8.00

Bacon & Eggs

$16.00

Two eggs, 3 bacon served with a tartine and house potatoes or fruit

Eggs

$2.00

Side of avocado

$3.00

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli

California Bene

$19.00

House bacon, tomato and fresh avocado stacked on our artisan fresh baked levain bread. Topped with two poached eggs and our scratch made hollandaise. Served with your choice of house potatoes or a cup of fruit.

cup of fruit

$4.00

One Pancake

$7.50

Carnitas Bene

$20.00

Scratch made Carnitas, fresh avocado and pickled onion stacked on our freshly baked English muffin. Topped with two poached eggs and our scratch made pico de gallo. Served with your choice of house potatoes or a cup of fruit.

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$8.00

Side Of Andouille

$6.00

Side Of Smoked Salmon

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Directions

Gallery
Bloom image
Bloom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chika
orange star4.3 • 311
300 Santana Row Ste 110 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Zazil Cocina Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
377 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Mission City Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2000 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
iChina
orange star4.0 • 30
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 2260 Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken - Wicked Chicken
orange star4.4 • 2,624
2565 The Alameda Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
orange star4.5 • 3,271
302 N Bascom ave San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Clara

La Paloma - Santa Clara
orange star4.2 • 8,959
2280 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Mio Vicino
orange star4.5 • 3,177
1290 Benton St Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3011-Santa Clara
orange star4.5 • 2,726
3561 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95051
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken - Wicked Chicken
orange star4.4 • 2,624
2565 The Alameda Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Chicken Meets Rice (Santa Clara)
orange star4.5 • 2,352
2213 Tasman Dr Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000064 - Mercado
orange star4.6 • 1,270
3119 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Clara
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston