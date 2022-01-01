Go
Christianos Pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

200 W Main St • $$

Popular Items

Chicken Calzone$12.95
Gourmet Calzone$12.95
BBQ Chicken Calzone$13.95
Personal BBQ Chicken$13.95
Personal Sausage$10.95
Chicken Alfredo Calzone$13.95
Build Your Own Calzone$8.95
Veggie Calzone$12.95
Personal Chicken Alfredo$13.95
Personal Hawaiian$11.95
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

200 W Main St

Wautoma WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We strive to take classic pub grub and give it unique flare with made from scratch, locally sourced, & high quality ingredients. Beer brings people together. We integrate an expansive selection of craft-beer with an eclectic variety of food, flavors and scratch dishes with something that appeals to everyone!

Fresh Seafood & Steaks Served Daily
Craft Beers & Cocktails
Open 7 Days A Week
Catering for all Groups & Events

